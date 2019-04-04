Lionesses keen on slot at world 7s series

Kenya Lionesses will be seeking to go one place better of their semifinal appearance last year when the World Sevens Series qualifiers begin in Hong Kong today.

Kevin Wambua's charges lost 12-7 to South Africa in last year's semi finals to miss out on qualification, which was sealed by China, who overcame South Africa 31-14.

Lionesses open their campaign against Uganda at 6:06am this morning, followed by a clash against hosts Hong Kong at 8:40am and wrap up their pool matches against Papua New Guinea at 11:14am

Skipper Philadelphia Olando exuded confidence of a good performance at the event.

"It’s a tough group but we are going to try our best to put forward our feet as a group. Our aim is top our group and see what second day holds for us," said Olando.

"Last year we lost in sudden death against South Africa in the semis. We didn’t give our best but this season we are going to fight until the last minute.”

The girls last played at the Dubai Sevens in December last year where they lost all five matches, going down 34-7 to New Zealand, 27-12 to Ireland, 19-0 to USA, 24-7 to Spain and 19-5 to Fiji.

Wambua said thy had learnt lessons from the tournament.

“The Dubai tournament was good. It opened our eyes to what we need to do in various facets of the game and I am confident we will take those lessons to the qualifiers,” added Wambua.

Wambua said the team have adapted to the conditions in the host city, adding that the event will act as an ideal preparation for the Olympic qualifiers later in the year.

"The calibre of the teams we are facing are good teams which will build our capacity and confidence,” added Wambua