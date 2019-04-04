Is Prisons' Chebet on her way out ?

Is Kenya Prisons’ fast-rising middleblocker, Lorraine Chebet on her way out?

Chebet, who was part of the team that recently featured at the African Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt didn’t resume training yesterday with the Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions at their base at Nairobi West grounds sparking speculation about her commitment to the team.

The former Kwanthanze Secondary School player has been linked with a move to either KCB or African bronze medallists, Kenya Pipeline and this latest development has further fuelled the rumour mills.

A source at Prisons indicated the player is on her way out but is yet to decide which club to sign for, between KCB and Pipeline.

The source said: “She didn’t report to training today but I’m aware she is considering moving to either KCB or Pipeline. She plays in the middle and she is looking at where she will get playing time.”

“Chebet is yet to be employed at Prisons and it will not be a shocker if she finally switches allegiance. But as for now, we will have to wait and see.”

Should Chebet move, she will be the second player to leave Prisons after the recently feted Sharon Chepchumba moved to Pipeline early this year.

Chepchumba won the best attacker accolades at the Club Championships.

Meanwhile, General Service Unit men’s team recorded their first win at the ongoing Africa Club Championship in Egypt, beating AS FAG of Guinea 3-0(25-13,25-12,25-14) in pool D yesterday.

GSU had lost to Asaria of Libya 3-2 (23-25,25-20,17-25,27-25 and 15-10) and 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18, 27-25 and 15-8) against neighbours Nemo Stars of Uganda in their first two pool matches.

They now take on University of Zimbabwe tomorrow.