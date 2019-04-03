Prisons turn focus to KVF league title defence

Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions Kenya Prisons’ women’s are eager to put behind their continental woes as they resume training this morning ahead of the second leg of the national championship in Kitui County later this month .

Prisons had their participation at the African Club Championships in Egypt cut short by the Ministry of Interior for reportedly not following the right procedure, a development that left players mentally disoriented.

Team coach Josp Barasa acknowledged the whole fiasco has had an effect on the players and they will have to put aside or totally forget the whole saga and focus on their KVF title defence.

“It’s something they have to work on," said Barasa. "It will take time but eventually, they will outlive it."

"We start our training tomorrow (today) totally focused on the league as our aspiration is to defend the title we won last year,” said Barasa, who double up as the national women’s team assistant coach.

“Save for Evelyne Makuto, who picked a knee injury during the club championships, I expect the rest of the squad to turn up for training as we hit the road running. Makuto's injury will take a while but she will join us once she has been given a clean bill of health.”

The national champions will line up against KCB and rebranded Kenya Army and Barasa remains optimistic ahead of two fixtures.

“We just want to prepare well and hopefully start the league on high since we missed the first leg last month in Trans Nzioa County as we were preparing for the club championship,” said Barasa.