GSU and Prisons record losses at African Club Championship

Local Champions General Service Unit men's volleyball team once again faltered as they lost their second match against the much-improved neighbours Nemo Stars of Uganda 3-2 at the ongoing African Club Championship in Cairo Egypt on Tuesday night.

GSU had on Monday lost against Asaria of Libya 3-2 and would now play AS FAG of Guinea on Wednesday at 12 pm as they seek to record their first win of the tournament in pool D.

Their local nemesis Kenya Prisons on other hand surrendered a one set lead to succumb to Al Swehly of Libya 3-1(25-22,19-25,19-25,27-29) in their second match.

The side coached by David Lung'aho had on Monday won against Wolaita of Ethiopia 3-0.

Prisons' who are drawn in pool C will now seek their second win when they line up against FAP of Cameroon at 8 pm on Wednesday.