GSU and Prisons record losses at African Club Championship

Local Champions General Service Unit men's volleyball team once again faltered as they lost their second match against the much-improved neighbours Nemo Stars of Uganda 3-2 at the ongoing African Club Championship in Cairo Egypt on Tuesday night.
GSU had on Monday lost against Asaria of Libya 3-2 and would now play AS FAG of Guinea on Wednesday at 12 pm as they seek to record their first win of the tournament in pool D.
Their local nemesis Kenya Prisons on other hand surrendered a one set lead to succumb to Al Swehly of Libya 3-1(25-22,19-25,19-25,27-29) in their second match.
The side coached by David Lung'aho had on Monday won against Wolaita of Ethiopia 3-0.
Prisons' who are drawn in pool C will now seek their second win when they line up against FAP of Cameroon at 8 pm on Wednesday.
Prisons' coach Lung'aho said although they lost he was proud of the team's performance.
He said, "They are favourite by virtue of having finished fourth last year and we gave a good a count of ourselves. However, we have to recover well ahead of time as our aspiration is to qualify for the quarter-final first and see what happens thereafter. Sila Kipruot was outstanding thanks to his jump service and attacks and really he can only get better."
Meanwhile, in the match pitting GSU against Nemo Stars, the neighbours took an early lead and dominated for the first set with some strong hitting for a 25-20 win.
GSU came back fighting in the second set and led at the first technical timeout. They showed good structured play and defence, but Nemo Stars eventually outplayed to win the second set 25-23.
GSU show their versatility and blocking strength to keep the Ugandans from gaining any real traction in the 3rd and 4th sets, winning 25-18 and 27-25 respectively.
Nemo Stars Rebounded quickly to deny their fellow East Africans in the ensuing encounter as they nail it 15-8 in the decider.
