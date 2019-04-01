Pipeline star turns down offers from North African sides

The recently feted best attacker Sharon Chepchumba has turned down the interest of North Africans clubs who are seeking her services.

The on-form Kenya Pipeline’s left attacker gave a cold shoulder to African Club champions Al Ahly and runners up Carthage of Tunisia.

She also received offers from two other Egyptian sides El Shams and Sporting but equally rejected them.

Chepchumba revealed the four clubs wanted her services after her impressive show during the recently concluded African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt where Pipeline won a bronze medal for the second time in a row.

The left attacker, who switched allegiance from Kenya Prisons’ to Pipeline this season, however, said her dream is to prove herself both at the national and club level before thinking of turning professional.

The former Kwanthanze player at the same time said the level of play in North Africa is not high and if she must move, then she would prefer Europe.

“They approached me during and after the club championship and really I’m not ready to make that move just yet. It’s a good feeling that I’m getting offers here and there when my star is just rising. I want to build up, on my brand first before making the professional move,” said Chepchumba.

She added: “if I have to move then it should be in Europe. But for now, my focus is on the local league as our aspiration is to reclaim the trophy that we lost to Kenya Prisons’ last year.”

Team’s coach Margaret Indakala said she is keen to reinforce the squad ahead of future assignment.

“If I can get a left and right (attackers) and a middle blocker, then we will be at a better place but so far, we are managing with the current squad and we can only get better. After taking a one week break, we will resume training on Wednesday ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation second leg in Kitui later this month at the Ithookwa Stadium,” said Indakala