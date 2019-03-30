Mwamba, Nondies face off today in a key Kenya Cup encounter

Mwamba and Nondies clash today in a pivotal Kenya Cup showdown at the Jamhuri Park grounds as the league enters the penultimate round at various venues across the country.

The winners of this match can secure a playoff berth and the stakes are going to be high for both clubs.

Nondies lie fourth on the log with 41 points with Mwamba sixth on 39 points. When the two sides met in December, Mwamba edged Nondies 13-12 in an entertaining clash at the Railway Club.

Mwamba coach Tito Oduk said his side is relishing the challenge after losing 27-20 to champions KCB last weekend. “We know what is at stake for both teams—a ticket to the playoffs—and we must get our execution in both attack and defence and at the same time, get good forward ball to beat Nondies,” he added.

Oduk will bank on Salaton Mutwiri, Deus Mudaki, Steve Sikuta, Tony Owuor and Kenya Sevens talisman Collins Injera in the forwards with Eugene Nzioka, Patrick Ruhiu and Billy Odhiambo the key actors in the back-line.

On their part, Nondies will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last two fixtures 50-5 to KCB and 30-17 to Menengai Oilers to dent their playoff push. Nondies coach Willis Ojalhas described the match the most important for his charges this season.

“We are in a dogfight for the playoff positions and we must get back to winning ways against a good opponent,” noted Ojal. He said the match will be won up-front by the forwards. “Whoever can generate good ball by the forwards and be clinical in attack and make fewer mistakes will carry the day,” he added.

Nondies will rely on Brian Njenga, Brian Sinei, Frank Mutuku and Lewis Ochieng in the pack as Ian Mabwa, Benjamin Marshall and Ivan Chebo will be the star men in the backs.

Champions KCB have a tough date against Quins at the Lions Den in Ruaraka. The bankers have secured a home semifinal in the playoffs while the visitors will be seeking to solidify third spot on the log.

League leaders Kabras welcome Strathmore Leos at the Kakamega showground. Impala face Mean machine as Homeboyz take on Menengai Oliers. Both matches will be televised live on Bamba sport. Blak Blad entertain Nakuru at Kenyatta University.

Fixtures Homeboyz v Oilers (2pm live) RFUEA Impala vs Mean machine Live(4 pm) RFUEA KCB v Quins (4 pm) Ruaraka Kabras vs Strathmore Leos (4 pm) Kakamega showground Blak Blad vs Nakuru (4 pm) Kenyatta university Nondies vs Mwamba (4 pm) Jamhuri Park