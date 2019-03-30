Falcons, Vihiga Leeds eye first points of the season

Bottom-placed sides, Eldoret Falcons and Vihiga Leeds seek to grab their first points of the season when they tackle their respective opponents in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League ties.

Falcon, who have played three matches, remain win-less and take on sixth-placed Oserain tomorrow at the Eldoret University grounds while Leeds line up against newcomers Nyuki today at Mumbola grounds in Luanda before hosting Kayole Starlets tomorrow at the same venue.

Leeds are also win-less from three matches. While Leeds will be yearning for a win, their neighbours and champions Vihiga Queens have a chance to extend their lead at the top when they tackle Kayole Starlet today at the Mumias Complex before wrapping up the weekend with the second match against Soccer Queens at the same venue.

The champions are unbeaten from six matches and team coach Alex Alumira said they are not carried away with the recent exploits. “It’s a good feeling that we are yet to lose a match but we will not allow the move to enter our heads. We are not underrating our opponents because you just never know what is up their sleeves and therefore, we have focused ahead of the matches since we will be going for the six points,” said the tactician.

In other matches today, Kibera Girls Soccer Academy will be seeking their second win against Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium before former champion Thika Queens take on Mathare United at their backyard.

Wadadia host Soccer Queens while Trans-Nzoia Falcons welcome Spedag at Eldoret University. Tomorrow, Makolanders take on on-form and unbeaten Gaspo before Nyuki square it off with Kibera.