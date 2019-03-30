Chance for Under-18 team to play in Egypt tourney

Just days after the national Under-23 team failed in their bid to reach next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, the next generation— the National Under-17 team was drafted into the Union of North African Football Federations U18 football tournament set to be held in Egypt between April 4 and 11, 2019.

Kenya will come up against Morocco, Algeria and hosts Egypt, with the tournament set to be played in a round robin format. The tourney will act as a precursor to the team’s upcoming international assignments.

The Junior Stars bowed out of the group stages in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations Cecafa region qualifier played in Tanzania late last year. They had earlier finished fourth in the Cecafa Under-17 Championships in Burundi in April last year.