Nyong'o, it is wrong for only Raila,Uhuru, and cronies to review Constitution

For the avoidance of doubt, the Building Bridges Initiative project is still in the kitchen. And nobody really knows what is cooking there, except the cooks and those who commissioned them.

As the Americans say, “It is not yet soup.” It is too soon to say anything useful about this stuff. The taste of the BBI mystery will be in the report. Certainly, I am unable to praise or condemn it just now.

Again, for the avoidance of doubt, if the report will be praiseworthy; if in my estimation it will be public-spirited, I will give it my unreserved support. Conversely, should it amount only to a narrow selfish agenda by a cabal of individuals, I will deny it my support. But not just that, I will shoot it down with all the robustness that I can muster.

It will not matter who else supports or opposes the report. Only one thing will count — that this thing is good for the country. This is my position. You cannot blackmail me about it — and I will not apologize to anyone for taking this stand. It is also the position of Amani National Congress, the party led by Musalia Mudavadi — and where I am the secretary general.

Some people imagine that they can intimidate us to support untenable stuff by saying we support Deputy President William Ruto. We will refuse to be blackmailed. In any event, is Uhuru Kenyatta not in the same government with Ruto? When Raila Odinga eats with Uhuru, does he not eat with Ruto? In Emanyulia, where I was born, you cannot separate the rat from its tail and say they are two different things.

I do not know what is so difficult about understanding this? For, my teacher of Political Theory at the University of Nairobi in my formative years, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, seems unable to understand why I am withholding support for BBI at present.

Writing in The Star last Saturday, August 31, about an interview I gave to KTN, Nyong’o is clearly unhappy. He dresses me up in mockery because I am unwilling to give blind support to the BBI. To him, the BBI is a panacea for Kenya. Everyone should unquestioningly lend it docile support. Besides, he suggests, if President Kenyatta and Raila, and their handpicked cronies tell us that something is good, it is.

Nyong’o equates Raila and Kenyatta to two saintly figures, meeting in the name of Jesus Christ. He invokes the Bible, “Where two or three of you are gathered in my name, I am there with you.” He says that when Kenyatta and Raila meet, Christ is with them. Significantly, I have not read anywhere where it is written that when two or three people meet to change the writings of the Bible, Christ is also with them.

I have known two Anyang Nyong’os. There was the scholar who taught me Political Theory. He had a mind gifted with depth and principled celerity. He examined phenomena in their breath and depth. This scholar worked for the African Academy of Social Sciences. He wrote edifying articles for his country.

Then there is the latter-day Nyong’o – essentially a court poet. A lyrical polemicist and a champion of groupthink. After Raila taught the rebellious professor of political science a political lesson in the 1997 elections, he reinvented himself as his master’s voice. He returned to the Raila kraal a wounded, limping and repentant prodigal son. He now believes the truth is only what the master says — and he, the master’s voice.

The Faustian scholar believes that truth must be defined around individuals. Hence, in the matter of the Constitution, the dichotomy of truth and lies; good and bad; is defined around individuals such as Raila, Ruto and Uhuru. Everyone else must fall behind them as an appendix, or a footnote.

But nay, the truth is not confined around the three or Mudavadi. Truth is universal. If Prof Nyong’o's father was a canon in the ACK Church, as he says, mine is an ordained priest in the same church. He has taught me about God’s truth.

If Nyong’o's father taught him that where two or three gathered there is holiness, mine has taught me that Christ is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow (Heb. 13.8). What’s right is right all the time, everywhere. Similarly, what’s wrong is wrong everywhere, all the time. It matters not the personages involved.

If it was wrong for President Daniel Moi and a handful of people to attempt to review the Constitution in 1995 – 2002, it is still wrong for only Raila and Uhuru, and a handful of their cronies and assignees to review the Constitution. If we did not allow Moi to have his own way with the Constitution, we cannot allow Raila and Uhuru. Get that, Prof? You were one of the Young Turks who told President Moi that he could not make the Constitution for us. Why do you now think that “If Raila and Uhuru ‘gather’ to change the Constitution,” then it is all right?

My father taught me about the fallacy of hypocrisy and lies. He showed me where it is written about hypocrites and liars, “You belong to your father the devil and you carry out your father’s desires when you lie. He was a murderer from the beginning; not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44 – 45).

Prof Nyong’o has based his Muluka bashing on distortions and pure lies that a pseudo-journalist [out of incompetence – or maybe malice, or both] wrote in The Standard of August 29 on page 6. The whole page was filled with lies on a matter that was aired on TV in the same media house. The recording is still on the web for anyone who cares to check. You can find it at https://youtu.be/s_fANVU8dFs; also at https://youtu.be/ru9hUHnHzTg and at https://youtu.be/kT6loj3YE1K.

Besides, the article is full of contradictions. You would expect even an outstanding high school student to try to reconcile the contradictions before setting out to write a commentary based on such a hopelessly flawed story. But it did not matter to Nyong’o. He was on a mission.

An opinion piece that is based on falsehoods is an extension of the falsehoods. It is a miserably dead effort. It does not matter that it seems to demonstrate internal logic. Such “logic” is an arrant fallacy. This canonical fact is critical in scholarship. Yet the son of the canon from Seme closes his eyes to this and charges with the ruthlessness of a loose cannonball.

Let me repeat, for the avoidance of doubt: Ruto, Raila, Uhuru, or whoever else, when it comes to the Constitution, I will stand with Kenya. And it matters not who else stands with my country. Get that right. All other agenda is secondary and nobody can blackmail me about this. If anyone thinks he has power over nature, that he owns the Tsunami, let him bring it on.