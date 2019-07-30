Likes of Sudi must stop disrespecting Uhuru

Those who have met and interacted with President Uhuru Kenyatta at a personal level as I have would attest to the fact that the man is eloquent, intelligent and above all, humble.

However, his being humble is his Achilles heel. Leadership at the top is not for the timid, neither is it for the humble. It’s for the shrewd who only exercise humility sparingly and only to advance a specific cause or meet a specific objective.

The President of a country like Kenya must be respected and feared.

It’s okay to take less harsh and devilish means to whip some of these recalcitrant characters back in line. The Star reported on Thursday that Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi took a swipe at Uhuru, saying he is unable to lead and should resign.

He said on Wednesday that Uhuru’s relationship with Deputy President William Ruto is fake.

Sudi said Uhuru is incompetent and “uses and dumps hard working people like former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge”.

This is the kind of audacity and disrespect no president should tolerate because it tends to diminish the office, not just Uhuru.

Unless Sudi was drunk when speaking, someone should remind him he’s not qualified to be president and uch disrespectful words don’t qualf him to be MP.

It may behoove him to apologise to the President or he can say goodbye being an MP as the president is quite capable of fronting a candidate who would route him out of office. Or simply have the mathematicians and statisticians at the National Tallying Center take care of that — and no, no one but Sudi and the like who would be crying foul.

JUJITSU WITH ELECTIONS

There’s benign and invidious electoral theft and while we condemn and will always fight to end the latter, the former is okay so long as there’s some social utility for all.

The trick and therefore the key in having the outcome accepted by all is who decides which is which and what the socially acceptable utility is. If a dangerous person certain to ruin the country and have everyone living in misery save for his cronies is about to take over leadership of the country, then let the powers be stop him and if that includes playing jujitsu with the electoral system, so be it. It won’t be the first time except that it will be for the good of the country, not just a portion of it that thinks it’s entitled to top leadership.

This is what sets Uhuru apart and if we know anything about the handshake and Building Bridges Initiatives, it is that the President and Raila along with like-minded people want to lead us to utopia, or at least as near to it as possible.

Both leaders realise this is the only way the country can right its wrongs and pave the way for a more united country. Key in the success of this endeavour is what Uhuru does and those who matter in government. Those disrespecting the President for this noble effort and, especially those taking his humility as a sign of weakness ought to be taught a lesson and let that be an example for others.

Again, the President has ample tools in the presidential toolbox to take care of that.

On the other hand, it cannot be taken for granted just because some used the goodness and humbleness of the President during his first term — and notwithstanding the fact that others maintain he stole the election — all that notwithstanding, it’s clear Uhuru has had something akin to an epiphany and wants to right wrongs.

He should succeed with Raila and all Kenyans of goodwill by his side.