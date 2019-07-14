We need holistic view of the Constitution to understand responsibilities of MPs and the SRC

The various parts of the Constitution work together. But it is not a machine. It is a set of directions, or sometimes guidelines, to human beings. And those who wrote the Constitution, and the people of Kenya whose ideas are included, were aware that human beings can be fragile, focusing on their own interests rather than those of the nation.

It is illuminating to look at the issue of MPs’ benefits and their relationship with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in light of these observations about the Constitution.

Should - can - MPs fix their own salaries?

Do you fix your own salary or other benefits? Maybe if you run your own business — but then you have to generate the income to pay that salary.

In the past MPs fixed their own salaries — the size of those salaries was included in the national budget, which has to be passed as law by Parliament (and signed by the President). But — unlike people running their own businesses — MPs are not also required to ensure that the country can afford the salaries they would like to be paid.

As long ago as the first Constitution of Kenya Review Commission, draft constitution in 2002, the proposal was to change this. Under the Constitution now, the task is given to the SRC. It is to “set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers.” “State officers” include MPs, as well as the President and other members of the national and county executives, judges and various others (not much over 4,000 elite public servants altogether).

MPs try to evade the Constitution

MPs have never liked this limit on their powers. Almost their first act after the 2013 election was to try to fix increased salaries. This prompted the Occupy Parliament or 'MPigs' protest.

Soon after that, they seem to have realised that the constitutional provision about state officers’ salaries stood in their way. So some proposed to change the Constitution so that MPs were no longer state officers. This did not get very far. There are reasons why it is not easy to change a constitution.

But they have not given up on the idea — and this year have been trying to insist that they should be paid on a scale comparable to judges, plus demanding a monthly Shs250,000 housing allowance.

The SRC insists that MPs have no power to make this second decision. Incidentally, the Constitution also says that if MPs do make a law that benefits themselves financially (more than as ordinary citizens), this new law cannot be effective until after the next general election.