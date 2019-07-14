Uhuru's polygamy might bring down the country

Many traditional African homes were characterised by polygamy that played a very central role in how the society functioned. In these polygamous setups three things were palpable. The first wife enjoyed a lot of privileges and power. The second, or the last wife, was, evidently, the most loved and finally, the husband of these wives required a lot of philosophy to make the centre hold. One of the philosophical underpinnings was that two or more women married to you could not share a house.

Uhuru Kenyatta is a political polygamist with Deputy President William Ruto, as his first wife and Raila Odinga as his second wife. Kenyans have been watching the President trying to maintain peace and harmony in these two houses but it seems he is not mature enough to maintain handle these two politically charged wives. As soon as Uhuru brought a second wife into the homestead, a lot of smoke began coming out of the first wife’s house. But because of the longevity of the smoke from this house, I have reasons to believe there is fire.

The fire coming from the first house, I want to assume, is as a result of news going around the homestead that the husband has great admiration for the second wife and that the second wife is likely to inherit from the husband. Of late, it is being said, the husband has been pouring cold water on his affair with the first wife in a roundabout way. He no longer consults the first wife on the attire for the day, holds her hand in public, showers her with praises and compliments, takes her out for lunch in smoky places and treats her friends with love and kid gloves.

Because of this, her friends are out to defend her, reminding all the neighbours how the two started from scratch. The second wife, on the other hand, is going around the village looking pampered, loved and making claims that the first wife has been stealing from villagers instead of playing his role in the homestead.

What shocked many villagers, was the claim made by the first wife and her friends that some individuals are plotting to kill her.