Gestapo-like laws will impede war on corruption and terror

Today Kenya faces many tough challenges – corruption and terrorism have proved to pose a monumental threat.

So far, we have seen commendable efforts by various state agencies to fight corruption and terrorism. However, it looks like the authorities are getting desperate and this desperation is manifested in some of the laws that the government seeks to pass.

Every Kenyan of good conscience is required to support the government’s fight against corruption and terrorism but some of the laws that the government seeks to pass are outrageous and unacceptable in a democratic society like ours.

The first outrageous law that the government is pushing through in the name of fighting corruption is the Finance Bill 2019, which was proposed by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, Henry Rotich, during his June 2019 budget speech.

Through the Finance Bill 2019, the State seeks to amend sections 48 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act to compel lawyers to report to the authorities the cash they handle on behalf of their clients. By so doing, the proposed law seeks to designate lawyers, notaries and other independent legal professionals amongst reporting entities to whom rules on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism shall apply.

LAWYERS AS SPIES

In essence, this law seeks to turn lawyers into spies—compelling the lawyers to snoop into the financial transactions of their very own clients and report to the police anything suspicious in those transactions. According to the National Treasury and Directorate of Criminal Investigations, this legislation is necessary because some individuals and firms have used corruptly-acquired money to buy proprieties through lawyers to keep detectives away.