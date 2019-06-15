Trade, arms at the centre of revamped Ukraine-Kenya ties

Following the talks, a business delegation of Ukraine headed by the Trade representative, Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Nataliya Mykolska met with Kenya’s ministries of Industry and Trade, Health and Agriculture and held the first Ukraine–Kenya business forum between December 4-7, 2016

Looking at the agendas and/or the dockets involved in these bilateral engagements gives a hint on the areas the two countries want to boost their ties — trade, agriculture and arms, among other interests. And in doing this, they want to engage the people’s representatives.

In fact, after the recent Parubiy and Muturi meeting, the two leaders in a through a press release noted that legislatures world over have a crucial role in advancing their respective national interests at the international arena, adding that legislators hold the highest degree of legitimacy as they represent people from all walks of life.

"I am pleased to observe that our bilateral dialogue with Kenya has steadily grown, with several recent high-level meetings and visits," Ukraine Ambassador Andrii Pravednyk wrote recently in an opinion editorial article when he arrived in the country.

Former Daily Nation Foreign Affairs editor John Gachie says the enhanced relations are likely focussed on trade and security/ military issues.

"Ukraine is could be seeking to get a foothold in supply and repair of police and military equipment. These could be arms and aircraft in counterterrorism," Gachie told the Star on the phone.

Kenya, on the other hand, he said, might be diversifying its source of equipment.

Prof Macharia Munene, who teaches history and international affairs at the United States International Univesity-Africa, however, said he doesn't thin arms is a major interest.

"I don't think much of arms. Why do we want to get arms from Ukraine? There is more depth into it because Ukraine has to convince Kenya why it should buy its equipment there, probably offer better prices," Prof Munene said.

He, however, says Ukraine neighbouring a huge country could be seeking to raise visibility and international acceptability. And Kenya being a pivotal country in Africa offers that advantage.

Ambassador Pravednyk also noted that considering Kenya is a leader and a trade gate to East Africa, Ukraine is ready to partner with Kenya in supplying agricultural products and machinery, as well as products of other industries to countries in the EAC region.

"Likewise, bearing in mind our Association Agreement with EU, Ukraine could potentially become Kenya’s main trade gate to the European market," he said.

On trade, Munene says Ukraine can increase coffee, tea and horticultural produce imports, as well as bring in more tourists.

Attempts to get a comment on the intensified ties from Ministry of Foreign Affairs were futile, as PS Ambassador Macharia Kamau and CAS Ababu Namwanba did not pick calls or respond to SMSs.

There was a significant increase in Ukraine exports to Kenya, from $32.9 million in 2017, to $79.5 million in 2017, which then dropped to $59.9 million in 2018. The exports include grains, metals and vegetables.

On the other hand, Kenya only exported goods worth $6.5 million in 2016, $6.4 million in 2017 and $8.6 million last year, showing a huge trade imbalance. Some of the exports are coffee, tea, fruits and nuts.

And at time when the exports appear quite low from Kenya, coffee farmers continue to wallow in poverty. This is despite the crop being among the most sought at the international market. As the national government seeks to overhaul the Nairobi Coffee Exchange and in its place introduce a system that will provide an open international market for locally produced coffee, Ukraine probably offers this market.

Tea is not doing any better as farmers in some parts of Central Kenya are uprooting it. In May, the Kenya Tea Development Agency announced it is seeking new markets abroad to boost profits. KTDA chairman Peter Kanyago said the initiative intends to expand the market, thus enhance prices.