Why Buzeki's move to CCM could be wrong strategy

However, his recent move to ditch his ‘Independent’ status, bypass the popular Jubilee Party and go for CCM has been questioned by many, even his die-hard fans.

While we still can’t tell what the fast-shredding Jubilee will look like by 2022, it was safer to stick to a party that holds sway in the region. His high-profile fallout with the Deputy President in whose county Buzeki intends to run in 2022 has not helped matters, further dividing opinion about him.

He fired salvos at the DP’s men, particularly Farouk Kibet, Ruto’s indefatigable ‘Mr Fixit’, who controls whoever sees him. Buzeki sensationally accused Farouk in a viral video of being a ‘tax-collector’, demanding bribes from whoever wishes to see the DP.

Earlier this month, Buzeki met with Rutto and officially decamped to CCM in a move that signalled a complete break with DP Ruto. Analysts are puzzled at what informed the decision when in fact he had in the past worked well with the DP and only narrowly lost the Jubilee nominations to Mandago.

Some say that if he had stuck with the DP's party, the Jubilee nominations were his to lose. Without a presidential candidate and a national outlook, CCM may not raise enough of a storm to sweep Buzeki into office, particularly when Ruto will be the presidential candidate who must win in his own backyard.

It has been rumoured that Farouk has been in overdrive realigning the political landscape in Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans-Nzoia counties and, indeed, in the entire Rift Valley ahead of 2022.

For instance, he is grooming former Agriculture minister Kipruto Kirwa for a comeback to take on Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, who has since fallen out with the DP. Others on the cards for Farouk include rebels Moiben MP Silas Tiren and Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter. These MPs have been so vocal against the DP and have since openly associated themselves with the Team Kieleweke, which brings together Rift Valley and Central MPs who are opposed to the DP.

While Buzeki has distanced himself from Team Kieleweke, insiders say he is not far from their model of thinking — if the viral video in which he thundered in his native Keiyo dialect against Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Farouk accusing them of rejecting his candidature for being a Keiyo — is anything to go by.

ETHNO-POLITICAL MECHANICS

While indeed the Nandi are the majority in Uasin Gishu, the ethnic make-up of the current leaders shows they don’t really care what tribe their leader is.

Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei and Senator Margaret Kamar are Keiyo, while only the governor is Nandi in the county leadership. His deputy is a Keiyo as are three of the six MPs in the county. Only Kositany and Turbo MP Janet Sitienei are Nandi, while Kiprop Mishra of Kesses is Indian-born.

Tiren and William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) are Keiyo, while Oscar Sudi is a Marakwet.

But it would be patently unwise to antagonise Nandis in the manner Buzeki has done. Of the 148,000 votes he garnered, the bulk of it came from the Nandi and he should have been thankful that they did not first regard him as a Keiyo but a capable leader.

Despite Mandago being a Nandi as it gets (even leading circumcision songs in the middle of Eldoret streets), he was not their shoo-in candidate. He had to earn it. Ruto, too, has to work hard to win their vote given that they have suffered greatly from the manner in which the government handled the maize and fertiliser issues, among other things.