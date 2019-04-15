POPULARISE PARTY COUNTRYWIDE

Rutto's CCM to support Deputy President in 2022

Enter into coalitions with other political parties ahead of general election

In Summary

• Rutto says party will soon popularise itself at the grassroots level countrywide ahead of 2022

DP William Ruto speaking in Malindi
Image: Alphonce Gari

The Chama Cha Mashinani party will support Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

That's what CCM leader Isaac Rutto said on Saturday at Boroiwyek in Chepalungu.

"Our party is ready to work with the DP and support him in his 2022 quest to succeed Uhuru, he said.

 

The former Bomet governor also said CCM would popularise itself countrywide and enter into coalitions with political parties and individuals with common interests before the general election.

On calls to amend the Constitution, Rutto said he supports them only if they are meant to ease Kenyans' burden.

The ex-Bomet governor also called for an end to the ugly exchange of words among politicians and urged them to work together for development and harmony.

"We want those elected given time and those who are not in office should support sitting leaders for the sake of development. The 2022 polls will come and people will square off then," he said.  

The CCM leader urged political leaders to stop politicising the graft war by claiming it was targeting particular individuals or their community. 

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
Rift Valley
15 April 2019 - 00:00

