Where's double-digit growth UhuRuto promised?

The Stadiums

President Kenyatta promised to build five new national sports stadia in Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Garissa. He also said that he would upgrade existing sporting facilities in counties to accommodate swimming, tennis, basketball and rugby.

Seven years down the line, the promises remain a pipe dream with sports seemingly neglected. The President had also said he would roll out a network of National Academies for young people, each one specialising in a particular sport or branch of the creative arts.

Health

It has taken President Uhuru seven years to work on a Universal Healthcare programme, which he had promised in the lead-up to the 2013 polls.

Jubilee had in the first term promised to guarantee that every family has access to a fully equipped health centre within five miles of their home, with a national network of local community health workers promoting preventive health based at the centres.

To achieve free primary healthcare for all Kenyans, Uhuru had promised that he would start with women, expectant and breastfeeding mothers and persons with disabilities. He was to do this by increasing health financing from six per cent to 15 per cent.

However, despite challenges, the President managed to deliver free maternal healthcare for women across public health facilities through direct grants to county governments offering the services.

Education

Most of the Education reforms promised in Education by the President remain elusive.

The President had promised to increase the number of schools in disadvantaged areas and restrict class sizes to a maximum of 40 learners. He also promised to increase the student-teacher ratio to one teacher for every 40 students.

This is yet to be achieved, as the Teachers Service Commission is yet to get enough funding from the government to hire more tutors.

Uhuru had also promised to increase education funding by one per cent each year so that by 2018 it would reach 32 per cent of government spending.

Schoolgoing children were excited when Uhuru announced that he would reintroduce the free milk programme in schools.

He had said the government would provide milk to every primary school child, which would be sourced from county-based dairy farmer saccos.

Women's empowerment

Uhuru had promised in the Jubilee manifesto of 2013 that he would double the number of women elected to Parliament by amending the Constitution to replace the 12 nominated MPs, with 60 MPs elected by proportional representation, with 48 of the seats reserved for women.

He had also said he would implement the ‘one-third rule’ (now known as the two-thirds gender rule) to ensure at least 33 per cent of all government and parastatal appointments are women.

But efforts by women to enact a law to provide for their at least one-third representation in Parliament and other appointive bodies have suffered four setbacks. Members of the male-dominated House repeatedly stayed away, making a vote impossible for lack of quorum.

One million jobs per year.

While the government has been insisting that it has created jobs, many critics argue that most of the jobs created are in the informal sector and not formal jobs.

President Uhuru had promised that he would actively grow Kenya’s manufacturing sector. He said he would offer tax incentives and grants for overseas companies to establish industrial plants to supply country and the wider East African economy.