Taxpayers risk losing billions in stalled projects

The Public Investments Committee is currently probing contractual flaws, in which many key state officers played a part, inflating the Sh56 billion project’s cost.

Also of concern is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s food security flagship project at Galana Kulalu, where the state paid Sh5.9 billion to an Israeli firm, with no returns. The Sh7.2 billion model farm has stalled after Green Arava — the contractor — walked away from the site. The National Irrigation Board has planted maize on the farms.

The government will sink a further Sh8.4 billion into the controversial laptop-cum-tablet project (tablets for pupils, laptops for teachers), which so far gobbled up more than Sh50 billion.

Auditor General Edward Ouko had disclosed that the state could not account for Sh15.2 billion that had been pumped into the much-touted digital learning project.

The initiative was allocated Sh17.6 billion, Sh13.4 billion, Sh13.4 billion, and Sh6.3 billion in four financial years since 2015, with virtually no impact, the audit team said.

At least 10 airport projects rolled out by the Ministry of Transport and valued in total at Sh66 billion had been approved in June 2018. They have stalled.

They include civil works on the Nanyuki Airstrip, rehabilitation of Wajir Airport, Tseikuru Airstrip; Voi Ikanga Airstrip, Wagadud Airstrip and Wilson Airport.

IRRIGATION AND DAMS

In the Irrigation sector, the government rolled out ambitious dam projects in Nakuru and Elgeyo Markwet counties, which are now facing funding shortages.

Works on Itare, Kimwarer, and Arror dams — which were to be undertaken by Italian firm CMC di Ravenna — have stalled, worse, the contractor has declared bankruptcy.

In early March, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji called the extent of the Sh21 billion dams scandal "shocking" and promised arrests.

The contract award for Itare was Sh38 billion, Arror Dam (Sh38 billion) and Kimwarer Dam (Sh28 billion) with authorities now fearing that a cancellation would result in costly arbitration.

Apart from the mega dams, Parliament in February recommended the cancellation of 22 dam projects valued at Sh188 billion.