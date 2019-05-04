Why Team Tangatanga has vowed to stick with DP Ruto

However, the entry of his archrival William Kabogo into Ruto’s inner circle is likely to complicate his relationship with the DP.

According to Waititu, were it not for Ruto, Uhuru would be nowhere close to State House. He said Central Kenya will not be “mislead” to support another candidate apart from Ruto to take over from President Kenyatta.

"The issues of 2022 are over. We all know who will succeed President Kenyatta. It is none other than William Ruto and all the people of Central Kenya know this,” Waititu said.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi said they would not want to suffer from any “curse” associated with the breaking of the covenant between Uhuru and Ruto.

“We will stick together, work together and move forward together beyond 2022 to ensure there is a continuation of the Jubilee development programmes,” the MP said.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome said the larger Mt Kenya will stand with Ruto as the era of political betrayal is over.

“Why should we be thinking of changing our attire when it has already fitted us? That is not possible. We know where we have come from, where we are and where we want to go,” she said.

There are emerging concepts among the political class that President Kenyatta is likely to drop his deputy after his term comes to an end in 2022 due to the March 9 handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Those who are of the view the President will be in some form of catch-22 over whom to pick as his successor base their argument on the fact that the body language between President Kenyatta and his principal assistant after the handshake suggests a difficult relationship.

"But in the unlikely event that President Kenyatta decides to support someone else for the top seat in 2022, voters in Central and Mt Kenya would support Ruto for the presidency because of his development track record, which is clear for all to see," Waititu said.

“But what we are asking is simple: Where were these individuals opposing the DP between 2013 and 2017 when Ruto tirelessly worked to bring together all the Jubilee affiliate parties and ensure the election of President Kenyatta in 2013 and his reelection twice in 2017? They should give us a break,” Mathira MP Gachagua Rigathi said.

“What William Ruto is now doing by touring the country to inspect development projects is exactly what he did between 2013 and 2017 and he was being praised. Now that we are accompanying the Deputy President in inspecting the implementation of the Big Four agenda like he did between 2013 and 2017, we are being dubbed Tangatanga team," he said

"This is nothing but politics aimed at blocking the DP from ascending the presidency. But God will help the DP become the president of this country in 2022,” Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said in Muranga.

The leaders in most of the meetings in Central and Mt Kenya say Ruto’s achievements in politics are a function of his relentless pursuit of equality as demonstrated when he was Eldoret North MP, Minister for Agriculture and later in the Higher Education docket.

However, political analysts argue that Ruto will have a tough task to overcome GEMA’s fear of an ‘outsider’ president.

Ruto is, however, using a different political approach by going directly to the people to seek their support unlike in the past where some leaders were using their kingpins to get to the grassroots.

“Voters in Central Kenya know no one else apart from Deputy President William Ruto. His development tours to launch and commission roads, health facilities, schools and churches has made him be the darling of the people of Central and Mt Kenya among other parts of the country. It's now hard to separate him from the voters,” John Mwangi, a taxi driver in Nyeri town, said.

Admittedly, Uhuru may have a soft spot for Raila before 2022 to allow the implementation of the Big Four agenda and secure his legacy when he leaves office, thus the handshake.

Kutuny holds the view that the country is revolting against Ruto’s camp, saying failure the support the President on the war against corruption was the greatest undoing of Team Tangatanga.