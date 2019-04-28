Ruto, Tangatanga team trying 'Lucifer coup', need political rehab attention

The whole country must stand up to call Deputy President William Ruto to order looking at how he has lost direction and purpose in leadership.

His current political trajectory fatally undermines his position in the Presidency and subverts the Constitution.

Ever since President Uhuru Kenyatta declared his plans to have his last term focused on the Big Four agenda, launched an intensive war against corruption and anchored the plan with a national reconciliation and unity pact through the famous handshake with Raila Odinga, Ruto launched a political counteroffensive to cripple these very initiatives.

It is not only that the Big Four agenda is President Kenyatta’s last-ditch effort to secure his legacy as claimed in some quarters but also a vital programme to help him deliver some necessary tangible development benchmarks under his regime.

Corruption caused the abortion and non-implementation of most of the ambitious Jubilee manifesto projects and programmes promised to voters in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Hence, the Big Four agenda is the President’s alternative to the stillborn or frustrated Jubilee development promises.

It is everybody’s guess what and who caused the crude abortion of those programmes and the poorly executed or inflated expenses for the few delivered ones.

In focus here are the multi-billion water dams and irrigation projects such as the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Pilot Project, highly expensive Standard Gauge Railway, the controversial dams (Arror, Kimwarer, Itare, Karemenu, etc), controversies, as well as scandals that involve maize, sugar and fertiliser, the NYS Scandal, the Afya House Scam, roads construction, security services re-tooling and upgrading projects, among others.