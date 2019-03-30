Jubilee, ODM gear up for do-or-die party polls

The country’s leading political parties Jubilee and ODM are gearing up for grassroots elections in what could set the tempo for 2022 polls.

While ODM held its internal elections in August 2015, Jubilee, the ruling party, has had no democratically elected office bearers since its formation in the lead-up to the 2017 polls.

Jubilee, headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga’s ODM, are expected to invest heavily in the internal polls to buttress their bastions as springboards for the presidential contest, now 41 months away.

The polls are all important because they are part of a democratic process through which parties recruit new members, raid opponents’ turfs and strengthen grassroots support.

Internal polls also gauge the parties’ individual strengths to project any formidable performance in upcoming presidential contests because it is by such process that various candidates for elective seats are picked.

GRASSROOTS

Grassroots leaders are the bedrock of presidential nominations as they make up the crucial party decision-making organs, including the National Delegates Convention, which elects the presidential flag-bearers.

The Star has established that the two parties are laying the ground for the crucial elections, which are likely litmus tests for the outfits’ unity and grip on their bastions.

Mismanagement may sink them into uncharted political waters that would negatively impact their 2022 chances.

Previously, such elections have triggered vicious fallouts, violence and even resulted in the formation of fringe parties.

Jubilee secretary general and Cabinet Secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju told the Star that the ruling party plans to conduct its inaugural grassroots elections early next year.

Tuju insists the party is intact and will go on with its poll preparations. “Unless there is something like a legal order for an extension, we plan to do our elections before March 2020 to ensure that the same does not interfere with competitive politics in 2022,” Tuju said.

He said if elections are left too close to the 2022 polls, they would impact negatively on the party’s performance.

The elections will come at a time when the governing party is staring at an implosion triggered by widening cracks over government policies, including Uhuru's onslaught against corruption.