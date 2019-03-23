Kenya's tough choices ahead of 2022 election

The Mvumilivu Scenario

Here the experts propose that the review of electoral boundaries and constitutional reforms be pushed to after the August 2022 general election.

The Constitution provides that the EBC must carry out a boundaries review eight to 12 years, with 2024 set as the outer limit

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati says the commission has prepared a budget for the review, which has gone through the established budget approval mechanisms including Parliament.

“The last review was finalised in 2012 and therefore a review must be completed by early 2024,” he said in a statement.

Policy House argues that since constitutional reforms are not a mandatory requirement, they could be concluded after the next general election.

"If these two processes are managed as post-2022 programmes, there will be less political pressure and competition over resources and time in election preparation," the firm says.

While this scenario is fairly manageable with minimal risk to political stability, it requires political consensus among actors, especially the pro-reform advocates.

The Kazi Mpango Scenario

Here the country would choose to go for either boundaries review or constitutional reforms before the 2022 elections.

This means that out of the three main issues, the country chooses at least two, with 2022 elections being one of them.

The body argues that while the issues must be concluded at least 12 months before the election, either of the two processes will have political ramifications depending on the management of the process and its outcome.

"If the process and outcome of either the boundaries review or Constitution reforms are contested, the level of polarisation going into the elections will increase. Further, the outcome of either process could introduce new dimensions affecting the management of impending elections," Policy House says.

According to the firm, the scenario will give the government less disruptive time to implement its agenda with minimum political temperatures.

The Mvinyo Changanya Scenario

This is a medium to the high-risk scenario in which the country could decide that both the review of boundaries and constitutional reforms are completed at least 12 months before the elections.

"Against the backdrop of an election in 2022, the two programmes become intense in terms of execution and the politics of the day. The demands over resources become more evident," the firm says.

Under this scenario, the attention of the entire country will shift towards debates on boundaries, constitutional reforms and elections, creating too much-uncoordinated noise in the political space.

This would be a close replay of the 2002-2010 period, with the risk of other government programmes not being realised.

The firm warns against this scenario, which it says portends a leadership challenge across institutions.

Policy House warns that under this scenario, new political formations will take shape and institutions such as Parliament and IEBC will be under immense pressure to facilitate these processes.

"While political interest in the boundaries review and constitutional reform processes will be high, the outcomes might not be that important to the promoters of such initiatives," the firm says.

Given the likelihood of politicians using the process to start mobilising support towards the elections, political fallout becomes imminent before and after the elections.

"The risk of political instability and economic downturn are very high. Obviously, this is a less palatable option for the country, given the nature of the country’s ethnic political organisation," Policy House concludes.