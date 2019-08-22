Media girl kisses new catch after baby daddy infidelity

A popular media personality who's known for posting salacious photos has moved on after breaking up with her baby daddy.

The woman was recently spotted making out with a tall, brown man at the parking lot of a popular city restaurant. She looked happier than before.

The young mother broke up with her baby daddy, citing infidelity as the main reason.

The baby daddy in question has been exposed several times for shamelessly soliciting for nudes from women on Instagram. He is a thirsty fisi who cannot rein in his errant desires.