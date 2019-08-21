SOCIAL BYTE

Sarai Afrique takes fashion to new level

The proprietor has worked with Glam by Cess, Winnie Odande of Dande Styles and others

In Summary

• It is an online fashion enterprise that caters to the boss ladies.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
21 August 2019 - 05:00
Caroline Kuria
Caroline Kuria
Image: Courtesy

An online fashion enterprise that caters to the boss ladies is making waves in Africa. Founded by Caroline Kuria, it helps women take over their respective fields one outfit at a time.

“We are humbled that more celebrity stylists are trusting our products," she said.

Caroline has worked with Glam by Cess, Winnie Odande of Dande Styles and others.

"Our outfits are used by a long list of celebrities, who include Wangeci wa Kariuki, Betty Kyalo, Jmatubia, Kush Tracey and Joyce Omondi," she said.

When asked what memory stands out in her fashion career, Caroline says her proudest moment was dressing Anjlee Gadhvi, who came for a photo-shoot a day before she went for her cancer treatment.

“Dressing women to look good regardless of what they are going through is what we are all about," she said.

