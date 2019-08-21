I wish I got chance to host De'Mathew, says Churchill

Comedian Churchill says the legacy he craves after he leaves the industry is to see more talents coming up. Churchill has worked in the comedy industry since 1996 and has now become a household name.

He has given a platform to hundreds of comedians in the country, the most successful ones being Eric Omondi, Teacher Wanjiku, Prof Hammo, MCA Tricky and Jemutai.

"I look forward to seeing the entertainment industry getting the respect it deserves," he told Word Is yesterday.

Churchill sent his condolence message to fans of the late John De Mathew. The Kikuyu benga artiste died after his car crashed on Sunday night.

Churchill has hosted hundreds of famous people in the country, among them politicians, musicians and even church leaders.

"Unfortunately, I never got to celebrate him when he was alive, and I wish I got the chance to host him and tell him he was a legend," he said.

The two met once on stage in Gatanga, where Churchill wanted to put up a studio for musicians in Kirwara subcounty. He describes De Mathew as the Michael Jackson of his genre.

"It's a big loss and he has left a big gap, but the best thing we can take from him is that he has left us with a lot of his music and so he will be treasured in our minds and hearts," Churchill said.

His advice to other artistes is to learn from him because he was a humble person and learn that in the entertainment industry, there is no competition.

"That consistency is what we wish for, not music that will only last for two weeks. De Mathew's songs will be sung even in generations to come," he said.