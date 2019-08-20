Janjaruka! Exciting web series launched

The long-awaited comedy-thriller, 'Janjaruka' (Wisen Up), launched at the Mageuzi Theatre at Pawa 254 on Wednesday evening and simultaneously online on the series' YouTube channel.

A short clip of Nairobi celebrities relating the times they have been conned was shown. Then the first five episodes of Janjaruka were screened.

The audience was treated to 30 minutes of entertaining, compelling storytelling, which was both hilarious in places and deeply revealing about Nairobi's con culture.

These celebrity con stories are part of promoting Janjaruka the series and trying to encourage a wider discussion about living with the con in Nairobi, a conversation that the series' makers feel is essential if we want things to change.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday until the end of the year on the Janjaruka Series YouTube channel.