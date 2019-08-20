De Mathew's death makes Muigai afraid

Controversial Kikuyu musician Muigai Wa Njoroge says he is afraid after the death of benga artiste John De'Mathew.

De'Mathew died on Sunday after his car was involved in an accident near Blue Post Hotel.

Speaking to Word Is yesterday, Muigai said De Mathew's death has shocked him and he is now afraid, being that they are in the same profession.

"I am feeling afraid God has taken away two of our legends in one year, Kamaru and now De'Mathew. I don't know what He wants with the community," he said.

De Mathew died on his way home from a function supporting fellow artiste Peter Kigia.

"He would make sure he goes to his family every day even when it was late," Muigai said.

He said he has always been inspired to do music by the late De'Mathew, and the two have interacted so much.

"De' Mathew was not a common singer as he would sing about everything, including love, education and when the country was in political difference, he would chip in and address that through his music," he said.

In 2012, Muigai, Kamande wa Kioi and the late De'Mathew were separately charged in Nairobi with incitement and hate speech in their songs.

De'Mathew's song 'Mwaka wa hiti' (Year of the hyena) was accused as intended to cause violence between the Kikuyu and the Luo communities. However, he was cleared of the allegation.

Muigai says De Mathew was a prophet in his way, courageous and everything that came from his mouth was educative and timely.

"He encouraged me to do political songs because he was not intimidated by anyone," he said.

De Mathew sang 'Wituite hiti', talking about a famous politician who vied for a presidential seat. "Recent songs were real Kikuyu literature put forward in rich Kikuyu proverbs and language," Muigai said.

His other songs include, 'Ruhiu rua guka'(Grandfather's sword), addressing President Kibaki directly that the sword he had been given by former President Moi was supposed to be used to maintain peace in the country.

'Arume kwina mbu' (Men, there is a cry) talked about men and the problems they face under women.