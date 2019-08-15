I'm not fighting Ringtone, says 'Mihadarati' singer

'Mihadarati' hitmaker Stivo Simple Boy has responded to Ringtone, who blasted him for doing a gospel song, 'I lift you higher'.

"I am not in a fight with Ringtone because I'm an inspirational artiste," Simple Boy told Milele FM, adding that the song is about gratitude to God for the far He has brought him.

In a post on Instagram, Ringtone said, "There is this boy called Steve Simple Boy. If you're going to sing gospel...You start by declaring if you support the gospel, if you are born again."

Ringtone also wanted gospel DJs not to play the song. "We have no shortage of gospel artistes. Steve Simple Boy not on your playlist," he said.

This is not the first time Ringtone is attacking artistes on social media. He has recently been attacking Willy Paul over his controversial music.