Size 8 and Wahu team up in 'Power Power'

The two have been friends since their time in secular music

• The music video bears an all-female cast that exudes a strong 'proudly African' vibe.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
14 August 2019 - 06:00
Gospel musicians Size 8 and Wahu have come together in collaboration to celebrate the power of the almighty in 'Power Power'.

"The song talks about the unlimited, unmeasurable power of God that is difficult for us to comprehend," Wahu told Word Is yesterday.

"Jesus performed miracles in the days of the Bible and is still doing so even today."

 

The music video bears an all-female cast that exudes a strong “proudly African” vibe.

"We are excited about the song because it is my first gospel collaboration and of course, I have done it with my best friend," she said.

Wahu and Size 8 have been friends since their time in secular music. The project has been ready for some time but they wanted to release it "at the right time".

Wahu says she enjoyed every bit of it and the best part is that they both know what they are doing.

"It is possible because of the glory of God. it was easy to work together because we understand what is best for God," she said.

She thanks her fans for the support they have always shown them. "God's power is available for all of us," she said.

Size 8 said, "I'm so excited ndani ya roho, I get to collabo with my all-time female artiste crush Wahu. I'm so blushing right now. Mummy, I made it, glory to God."

