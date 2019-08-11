I'm coming back home soon, says Njambi Koikai

Media personality Njambi Koikai is finally coming back to Kenya.

The former radio host and renowned reggae MC has been recuperating in the US and says she is slowly healing and has not suffered a lung collapse in a year.

In a recent post, one of her friends asked her when she is coming back and Njambi responded, "Very soon."

In another touching post, she said she has not experienced any air leaks in her chest for a steady four months. Njambi previously admitted that whenever she had her periods, her lungs would collapse, sending her to the emergency room.

“I am so grateful to God. I have not had a lung collapse in a year and no air leaks in my chest in four months."

My chest, diaphragm and lungs are healing well. The recovery process has not been easy either. Endo patients who have gone through excision, are aware of the recovery pain CO2 gas used in surgery causes,” she wrote.

Njambi has been fighting endometriosis and has for years been vocal about how her battle with the illness has sentenced her to a life of unending pain.

Well-wishers have been streaming to her timeline to help her raise money to sustain her in the US as well as fund her medical bills.