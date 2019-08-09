CLUB CHRONICLES

I partied hard but did not drink, says Burale

He loved Lingala and so when it was played, he would be on the dance floor

• Being a music lover, most times he would just go to clubs for some good music

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
09 August 2019 - 05:00
Pastor Robert Burale says despite being a party animal in his past life, he has never indulged in alcohol, contrary to popular belief.

Burale says being a music lover, most times he would just go to clubs for some good music.

"I stopped clubbing in 2008 and even then, I had never taken alcohol," he said in a live conversation on Instagram. "I would sit down and play along to the music, but when God saved me, I left it all.

 

He loved Lingala and so when it was played, he would be on the dance floor. "When they played rhumba, I would be on the dance floor nikizikwenda as well," he said.

Burale had in the past confessed to being addicted to strippers, adding that he would frequent clubs just to feed his eyes, something that left him broke.

 

Burale then advised men who go partying with young girls to do something constructive with their lives. "How am I supposed to face my daughter if I am out partying with 17-year-old girls?" he said.

"Imagine when you are dancing with a man almost the age of your father, when you are dancing towards the left, his potbelly is still trying to catch up?

"If you are such a man, drop those habits and do something constructive with your life. You can even join a volunteering club and be visiting the sick in the hospital."

