Taz to highlight East FM awards 2019

Taz, aka Johnny Zee (Stereo Nation), a British-born Asian, is in the country to highlight the first-ever East FM Star Awards 2019 tomorrow at Diamond Plaza II.

East FM is all set to celebrate the society’s great achievers in various fields of service to the community, fashion, business, sports, philanthropy, creative and performing arts. And above all, to pay tribute to the on-air joy bringers of the station.

Speaking to Word Is earlier, general manager Shaheed Ali Khan said, "We at East FM want to appreciate, award and applaud the go-getters of our industry and community."

Taz of Stereo Nation is the iconic singer invited to sing at this one-of-a-kind awards ceremony. Taz, previously known as Johnny Zee, has ruled the UK Asian pop charts for a long time.

His albums, featuring hit renditions, have received gold and platinum disc awards. He has ventured into the world of cinema, as well, and is a much sought-after singer, composer and actor in his own right.

Taz has travelled the world over, performing at prestigious musical concerts. He has also visited us earlier and has a large fan following in this part of the world as well.

There are 25 categories, with four nominees that have been selected by the public.

This is not the first time Taz is performing in Kenya.