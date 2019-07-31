JB Masanduku to wed on late mum's birthday

Comedian JB Masanduku's wedding plans are all set. JB was to wed his fiancée Jackie Karanja during her birthday on August 24, but has postponed it to November 11.

"That is my late mum's birthday and I want to honour her as I honour the person I love," JB told Word Is. He says his fiancée always speaks about how she would have wanted to meet her.

"I have talked to my people and the plans are all set. She chose to honour my mum," he said.

JB says his mother was the most generous person he knew and taught him that, "Whenever there is a problem, I don't need to be quick to react and that has helped me."

Among the people he has invited to the wedding is Deputy President William Ruto. "Ruto was easy when I invited him," he said.

Others include comedian Churchill, Teacher Wanjiku, DJ Shiti and TV presenter Betty Kyallo. The wedding will be purple-themed, and the comedy legends who worked with his father will attend.

JB and Jackie, an actor at a local TV station, met last year and paid dowry early this year. "It was love at first sight because when I looked at her, I knew she was the one and she is a nice lady," JB said.