I can’t wait to pop, says Diana Marua

Bahati and Diana Marua will be welcoming their second-born child soon.

Diana announced to her fans on Instagram on Monday, "I am so ready to welcome my second born, mama is so ready and can't wait to meet you. It has been a good journey and I can't wait to pop. In a few weeks, this will be memories down the lane," she said.

Just like their firstborn daughter, Diana Marua has not revealed her second baby’s gender.

The two unveiled their pregnancy after a romantic holiday to Dubai to mark ‘babymoon’.

During their first child’s pregnancy, the duo kept it under wraps, with no single photo of pregnant Diana or baby shower. They only announced their child’s birth.

In a past interview, she said her first pregnancy was marred by problems including hyperpigmentation, sore feet and a pelvic condition that hurt her walking.