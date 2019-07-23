Khaligraph told to collabo with Stivo Simple Boy

Nacada board member Chipukeezy has urged rapper Khaligraph Jones to do a collabo with 'Mihadarati' hitkmaker Stivo Simple Boy, instead of saying he will be "used and dumped".

Stivo was a common mwananchi two weeks ago, but he has now captured the country’s attention.

"If Khaligraph is the real OG like he calls himself, tell him to do a collabo with Simple Boy and share it on YouTube," Chipukeezy told Word Is yesterday.

"With that, he will have shown his support for this young man."

This comes after the rapper took to social media to viciously slam the media and celebrities who had a tendency of riding on viral ordinary individuals, only to “dump” them when their entities get the ratings they targeted.

“Now everyone wants to be associated with this boy, bringing him to interviews to boost ratings and instead of speaking to him about music, you ask questions about his looks,” Khaligraph wrote.

Khaligraph urged Chipukeezy to cater for the needs of Stivo, especially since he was among the first people to interview the upcoming artiste.

But Chipukeezy said, "Stivo is like any artiste and, therefore, when he is called for interviews, he should attend to them to market himself."

Nevertheless, the Nacada boss requested the media to focus on building his music and not ask questions that will try to bring him down.

"I have done what I am supposed to do and Simple Boy is now the Nacada ambassador in Kibera, and I have even dressed him," Chipukeezy said.