I’d eat in the toilet to evade shamers - Lynda Nyangweso

Kiss FM presenter Lynda Nyangweso says it is a tough world on social media.

Every time she posts a picture on social media, she almost always expects trolls, which makes her sad for other girls of her generation.

Lynda has struggled with her weight from way back. She narrates her story from back in school, where she used to eat in the toilet because she did not want to be shamed.

"When I was a child I struggled with my weight. I remember I would never eat in public," Lynda said in an Instagram conversation.

"It became so apparent that people stared at me when I ate, so I started eating in the toilet, which was so ridiculous."

The humiliation became too much. She thought the only way out was suicide.

"I was set. I was like, I am going to kill myself and this is how it is going to happen. It is just gonna have to be," she said.

Lynda then added the reason why she never went through with ‘the plan’ was that she was afraid her mum would not find a coffin her size.

"It makes my voice shake because I do not want another girl to go through the same. My sadness is for other girls who are going through the same. And now with the Internet, it makes it worse," she said.

It may hurt her that people are mean to her, but her revenge is not obvious.

"If I was to sit down with a bully, I would show kindness because that is what I feel is lacking so much in the space that we are in. Stop following people who make you feel bad about yourself, even if they do it without knowing it, even if about a life you will never achieve. Stop following them."

Her parting shot was if you do not like what someone is posting, just don’t follow them. It’s easier and peaceful for both you and the one posting.