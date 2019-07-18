Close

'ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE'

Bobi Wine to vie for presidency

MP has been a thorn in the side of President Yoweri Museveni

In Summary

• Wine, however, is concerned about his safety after surviving what he believes was an attempt on his life last August

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 July 2019 - 06:00
Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone
Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone
Image: Courtesy

Ugandan rap singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine will challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 elections.

"I will challenge President Museveni on behalf of the people," Bobi Wine said in an interview with the Associated Press news agency on Monday.

Wine, however, said he is concerned about his safety after surviving what he believes was an attempt on his life last August. His driver was shot dead in his car following an incident in which protesters threw stones at the President's motorcade.

 
 

"I live every day as it comes, not being sure of the next day," he said at his home outside capital Kampala. "I am not blind to the fact that the regime wants me dead and wants me dead as soon as possible."

Artiste Jose Chameleone has also shown interest in politics and has agreed to support Bobi Wine.

Museveni faces backlash over Bobi Wine arrests

The arrest of singer and MP Bobi Wine in Uganda could lead to a major crisis if President Museveni is not careful.Three quarters of Ugandans are ...
Opinion
10 months ago

MPs want Bobi Wine set free

Three MPs have threatened to cross over to Uganda to join street demonstrations for the release of Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly ...
News
10 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. I miss Bob asking us if we missed him, says Koinange
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I couldn't lie enough to be a pastor, says Andrew Kibe
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Atwoli's wife celebrates birthday in Seychelles
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Maina Kageni Reveals 'The One Thing I Regret' About The ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  5. Bob was a gentle giant, says Juliani
    2w ago Word Is

Latest Videos