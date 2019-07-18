Bobi Wine to vie for presidency

Ugandan rap singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine will challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 elections.

"I will challenge President Museveni on behalf of the people," Bobi Wine said in an interview with the Associated Press news agency on Monday.

Wine, however, said he is concerned about his safety after surviving what he believes was an attempt on his life last August. His driver was shot dead in his car following an incident in which protesters threw stones at the President's motorcade.

"I live every day as it comes, not being sure of the next day," he said at his home outside capital Kampala. "I am not blind to the fact that the regime wants me dead and wants me dead as soon as possible."

Artiste Jose Chameleone has also shown interest in politics and has agreed to support Bobi Wine.