Eric waited two years before performing at Churchill Show

Comedian Eric Omondi has revisited his long journey to Churchill Show.

Speaking at a Churchill Show event on Thursday night in Naivasha, he surprised the godfather of comedy by making a cameo appearance at the show, after seven years.

“In 2006, while I was a second-year student at Daystar, I was an MC at an event which Churchill attended,” Eric said.

"He was impressed by my skills. I was to ask for his phone number later, but he asked for mine. I waited for two years before he called me in 2008 to inquire if I was ready to perform."

Eric also recounted how he met Churchill, who taught him how to perform.

“I have never told this story to anyone anywhere. People keep asking me how I met Churchill,” Eric said.

“I used to MC at events and people would later tell me that I made them laugh. They kept on asking me to conduct other events. Then one day, when I learnt that Churchill, who was prominent at that time, would attend an event in the school, I got excited.

“I did not want to propose myself to MC the event. So I waited. However, I was given the chance and so I really did my best. I performed narratives and poems,” Eric said as the crowd cheered on, while Churchill happily stared at him.

After the event, Churchill got hold of Eric and described him as a skinny MC.

Two years later, Churchill called him and inquired if he had been watching the shows.

“He asked me to watch 12 episodes of the show and to get ready to perform at the 13th episode. That was my breakthrough,” Eric said.