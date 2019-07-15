Ivlyn Mutua ditches gospel for secular

Sham Sham is not Ivlyn Mutua’s usual music video. The artist has switched from gospel to secular music.

Ivlyn told Word she made the decision to reach out to people who cannot talk about Jesus.

“I am a contemporary artist who will be singing about everything and not just Jesus,” she said. Ivlyn said some of her audience have not taken the decision positively and are calling her names.

“Some are calling me a devil worshipper, saying I have backslid. But I’m taking my time for people to understand that nothing can separate me from Jesus,” she said.

“People did not expect that from me but I want them to grow with me.” Ivlyn said her parents are supportive as she introduced them to the idea gradually. Sham sham is her first secular song.

“I never thought I would be a secular artist but the more you keep growing the moves, you get exposed and get more of what you have known from the church,” she said.

“Interacting with secular artists was hard and my perspective about some of them was totally different from what I got after interaction with them. It was a different environment for me.”