Mwanyigha advises presenters to be unique

The former radio presenter says most current ones lack authenticity

In Summary

• People still recognise her by her voice because she was herself when working on radio.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
11 July 2019 - 07:00
Sheila Mwanyigha
Sheila Mwanyigha
Media personality Sheila Mwanyigha says most radio presenters lack authenticity.

"Authenticity is the name of the game in radio. You can't just go there and try to be like anybody else," Sheila said in online conversations with her fans.

The former radio presenter said people still recognise her by her voice because she was herself when working on radio."I can walk anywhere and once I talk, people will recognise that I am Sheila, which means I did something authentic on radio," she said.

 

Asked if she would go back, Sheila said she still considers radio her first love. "When radio finally gets everything right because I still consider it as the king of all other media, including social media," she said.

"Radio was great but 19 years later, there is a lot of disruptions on radio, and everything changed," she said.

