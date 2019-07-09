Close

BATTLE OF THE BRUSHES

Podoka Festival set for August

Event entails special effects/prosthetic/creative hair and make-up competition

In Summary

• The theme for this year is 'Camp and Eccentric'

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
09 July 2019 - 00:00
Podoka Festival logo
Podoka Festival logo
Image: Courtesy

Podoka Festival is set to happen on Saturday, August 24, at the Trademark Hotel of The Tribe Hotels.

Podoka Festival (from the Swahili word 'Podoa', which means to make beautiful) is an annual East African beauty festival in Nairobi, Kenya, which involves exhibitions, competitions and masterclass sessions from renowned pros in the field.

The competition is called Battle of the Brushes, which is a special effects/ prosthetic/creative hair and make-up competition.

"Our theme for this year is 'Camp and Eccentric, show us your bizarre normal is boring'," event planner Faith King'ola told Word Is.

The event aims to bring together all the stakeholders of this exponentially growing industry to celebrate beauty and art in beauty, to set a new trend, unveil new faces and grow to influence the industry.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
09 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru
    1d ago Word Is

  2. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    3d ago Entertainment

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Diamond's sister hails 'drama-free' Tanasha
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Mystery as Maribe friends get texts
    7mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos