Mr Seed relives his struggle through turmoil in 'Siwezi'

Gospel singer Mr Seed has opened up about the struggles he has had to go through in life in his new song 'Siwezi'.

Seed recently faced cheating allegations that saw him and wife, Nimo Gachuiri, take a break from social media for two weeks.

His new release 'Siwezi' speaks about his recent life struggles, crying to the Lord for salvation. He opens up about his ailing mother, praying every passing day that her condition gets better.

Speaking in reference to fellow gospel artistes who believe he is not fit for the industry, he says that however tough it might all be on him, he still has faith in God.

"We’ve all had days (and maybe even years) when life just doesn’t seem to be going our way," he said.

"I’ve had long seasons of life where I felt like nothing was working and everything was out of whack, and I’ve had frustrating days where I just can’t seem to get anything accomplished. This moment, writing this song 'Siwezi', was one of those times."

But it has been through patience, persistence and faith in the Lord that he is back on his two feet and pushing forward.

He prays that the song reminds him four things, "Remember that your character should always be stronger than your circumstances, your sruggles always lead to strength, God’s timing is always perfect and God will never leave your side."