East FM holds their first Star Awards

The aim is to appreciate, award and applaud industry go-getters

• The event will also feature an international artiste, who will be announced later

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
05 July 2019 - 06:00
East FM is holding the first ever East FM Star Awards 2019 on August 3.

Speaking to Word Is on Wednesday, general manager Shaheed Ali Khan said, "We at East Fm want to appreciate, award and applaud the go-getters of our industry and community." 

The event will also feature an international artiste, who will be announced later. There are 25 categories with four nominees that have been selected by the public.

 

"At the moment, we are in the voting process. The event will be celebrated by an international artiste who we shall reveal close to the date," Khan said.

The nominations have already happened and voting has begun until July 14. To participate, please go to eastfm.com and click vote.

