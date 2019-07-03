Close

Akothee and Zari plan women's conference

Forum seeks to prepare women to face challenges head-on, rather than having a pity party

• The two mothers are ready to share their life experiences with fellow women

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
03 July 2019 - 06:00
Akothee with Zari Hassan
Image: Courtesy

Controversial singer Akothee and Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan are planning for a women's conference in Mombasa next month.

The two mothers are looking forward to sharing their life experiences with fellow women.

"We’re here to show a good example of living a life after a breakdown," Akothee told Word Is on Sunday.

"We’re not here to mould people’s lives, for we don’t know their backgrounds and the nature of their own sh*t. We got our sh*t together and that keeps us going."

 

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers said the conference will have local and international speakers.

Its main goal, she said, is to "uplift women’s spirits and make them know their worth and be ready to face challenges head-on, rather than having a pity party".

