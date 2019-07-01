Close

NON-COMPETE CLAUSE

Details of NRG lawsuit against Kamene and Kibe

Stopped from working for competition until suit is determined

In Summary

•Radio Africa's CEO Patrick Quarcoo told Word Is, "We shall aggressively defend our employees on this suit."

by GRACE KERONGO Sasa Editor
Andrew Kibe, Kamene Goro and Shaffie Weru
Kiss FM’s new breakfast show hosts have been sued by their former employer.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe have been sued by NRG Radio over a non-compete clause in their contracts, according to court documents.

The two resigned from NRG Radio and paid their ex-employer three months salary in lieu of notice.

NRG’s application to the court stated that “the period of three (3) months is reasonable to restrain the Respondent considering the substantial investment made on him [Kibe] and to safeguard the Applicant’s business considering the Applicant is willing to pay the Respondent during the non-competition period.”

NRG Radio has asked the court to “grant a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondent from performing services for, carrying or being engaged or interested or concerned directly or indirectly or publicly identifying with the promotion of or the services provided by, any other radio station within the Republic of Kenya or in any business which in anyway competes with the Applicant’s business pending the hearing and determination of this application”

Radio Africa’s CEO Patrick Quarcoo told Word Is, “We shall aggressively defend our employees on this suit.”

I'm just wondering......

Kamene Goro on Saturday took to social media to highlight her challenges.

“I’ve been taken to court. It’s now public knowledge. An injunction has been slapped on me. I’m not supposed to go on air, so what guys? How am I supposed to work? Where do I earn my living from? my career, my future...”

She added, “Hard work and humanity are two things I always pray for. I always pray that God maintains them in me because that’s the best of me. My humanity, my heart and my hard work ethic.”

