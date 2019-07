Actress Riyama says photo made her famous

Tanzanian actress Riyama Ally says a photo taken by her boyfriend has given her so much publicity.

The photo is used in memes, which are shared widely.

“The photo was taken three years ago by my boyfriend and after we posted it, people all over the world liked it and started using it,” Riyama told Word Is last week.

She has featured in many Swahili movies and credits her success to her boyfriend, Leomysteriotz, who is an artist.

“Tangu hapo awali Riyama Ally ni msanii mahiri mwenye uwezo mkubwa wa kumshawishi shabiki na mtazamaji kupenda kazi zake kutokana na ufanisi wake Ktk kazi, kuvaa uhusika ipasavyo akiwa kazini na kipaji kikubwa ambacho Mola amenijalia naweza kucheza uhusika wowote kasoro kufa kweli tu.

"Ubunifu wa hali ya juu ambao mtu hawezi boeka na kazi yangu.... hii picha imekuja kuongeza chachu ama kudhihirisha kua Riyama ana vipaji vingi pia ni kipenzi cha mashabiki walio ndani na nje ya nchi wenye kupenda kazi bora na sio bora kazi."

Her movies include Mke wangu alinisaliti.