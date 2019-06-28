Artistes break through online now — Njugush

Comedian Njugush says he is currently jamming with the new kids on the block in music.

"Ethic, Ochungulo, Rico gang, Sailors are amazing artistes. They are coming up with content that anyone can relate to," Njugush told Word Is on Wednesday.

Njugush, who received a prestigious YouTube award last year, says social media is lifting young talents.

"Social media has done amazing work because if it was mainly up to mainstream media, probably three-quarters of these people would not make it and their music would not be known and it would not be played," he said.

He is among many Kenyans who use social media to share his content with his fans. "Social media is giving people a platform, and from there, the mainstream media is requesting their songs, which they play."

Njugush encourages the youth to use the platform and make something for themselves.

"It does not matter what kind of music they are doing, but the fact is that we have kids using their talents to make money for themselves," he said.