LOW MOMENTS

I am not ashamed to cry, says Wahu

Star says it releases whatever is eating you up

• Wahu ditched secular music last year and has since released two gospel songs

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
27 June 2019 - 05:00
Singer Wahu
Singer Wahu says even as a Christian, some low moments in life make her cry.

"There is no shame in crying to release what is eating you up and making your life miserable," Wahu told Word Is on Friday.

Wahu ditched secular music last year and has since released two gospel songs. She is set to release another song next month.

"It has been a good journey and I am focusing on my own walk with God. It is important that we do what He put us on Earth to do," she said.

Wahu encourages people to remain focused on salvation, as it is the most important thing in life.

Wahu and Nameless will be celebrating their 14th marriage anniversary in September.

"Every day we wake up together is a blessing, and we thank God for the time He has kept us together," she said. 

Inspired by a true story. My Everything talks of a woman who sought Gods intervention when her husband and father of her children suddenly fell ill, on an ...

Wahu urges dads to be there for their daughters

Wahu, a mother of two girls, praised her late dad for bringing out the best in her.
1 week ago

Wahu proud of daughter winning habitat award

She will be turning 13 years in August, and the parents are super excited.
3 days ago
