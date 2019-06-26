Khaligraph coy on daughter's name

Rapper Khaligraph Jones is the latest dad in town after welcoming a daughter a week ago.

Khaligraph broke the news to his fans via Instagram, with a picture of himself cradling his newborn child.

"God is taking good care of us and I was overwhelmed, although we are not releasing the name any time soon. All in all, God has blessed me and we are happy for that," Khaligraph told Word Is on Monday.

Khaligraph has managed to keep his relationship with his baby mama, only identified as Georgina Muteti, a secret. Not much is known about her.

He will be releasing a new song this week titled 'Achana na mimi'.

"I am planning to take Kenya to a level it has never been taken. I am that person who doesn't talk the walk but walks the talk," he said.