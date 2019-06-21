Diamond urged to join in fighting HIV

Tanzanian politician, and MP, Hamisi Kigwangalla has urged top artists to take part in the charity climb on Mt Kilimanjaro in September.

One of the people targeted is the country's most popular musician, Diamond Platnumz.

It's common for Western celebrities to climb Tanzania's Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, for charity. Now the country's Tourism minister wants local stars to get in on the act.

In a Twitter appeal, he urged top politicians, sports people, journalists and dozens of others to join his effort to raise money to help in the fight against HIV-Aids.

"The fight against HIV its not only for the government [alone], everyone should take part," Kigwangalla said

Recent UN statistics suggest that the rate of HIV infections among young people is on the rise.

Kigwangalla thinks that by involving celebrities young people are more likely to heed the message.